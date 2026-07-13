Volunteer firefighter loses home in wildfire

Wildfires continue to cause widespread devastation across Washington State, impacting communities in areas like Okanogan and Vantage, including a volunteer firefighter in Vantage who lost his home while he was responding to the Ryegrass Coulee wildfire last week.

Morgan Howe says it was her friend Benjamin Stockdale who lost his home. She expressed the difficulty of comprehending the extent of the destruction caused by the wildfires.

“There are no words. It is heartbreaking and so hard to fathom how things happen,” Howe said.

She highlighted Stockdale’s commitment to his community as a volunteer firefighter.

“He chose to go help other people and make sure the fire wasn’t drawing near other houses and homes,” Howe noted.

Howe added that the outpouring of kindness has been meaningful to those impacted. “People’s prayers, support and love just mean a lot,” Howe said. A GoFundMe has been set up to help Stockdale to rebuild after losing his home.

©2026 Cox Media Group