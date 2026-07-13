Viral video captures bison launching Washington man into air at Yellowstone

A video that went viral over the weekend captured a bull bison tossing a Washington resident approximately eight feet into the air at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

According to The Guardian, a professional photographer captured the video, describing the animal as “agitated, pissed off, and charging anything and everything.”

A 65-year-old man was seriously injured after an agitated bison chased him through the trees and ultimately launched him into the air at Yellowstone National Park on Friday. Park emergency medical personnel responded and took him to a nearby hospital. pic.twitter.com/K5KN8jgp0A — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 12, 2026

The attack occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday at Bridge Bay Campground. The man thrown into the air is 65-year-old Whatcom County resident Carl Isom-McDaniel, according to Cascadia Daily News.

The news outlet described Isom-McDaniel as a “community leader,” serving on several boards, including the Foothills Community Alliance and the Columbia Valley Water and Parks Districts.

Park emergency medical personnel took Isom-McDaniel to a nearby hospital after the attack.

The bison, which weighs around 2,000 pounds and can sprint up to 30 mph, initially charged a group of teenage boys. The group quickly dispersed, but the bison kept charging and running around the campground.

Yellowstone Park officials have yet to comment on the attack, as of this reporting. Additionally, the hospital revealed Isom-McDaniel suffered broken bones from the attack, but is in stable condition.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

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