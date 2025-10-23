VIDEO: WSP troopers save kitten trapped on I-5 — one of them adopts him

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A one-pound kitten found along I-5 near Tacoma is safe, thanks to two Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers who came to his rescue.

On X, WSP troopers explained that after they received multiple 911 calls from people who spotted the kitty on the shoulder of the southbound I-5 near 96th Street, Wednesday, Troopers Bonner and Fath pulled up and discovered him hidden inside the crack of a jersey barrier.

Bonner carefully lifted the frightened animal to safety.

“Ah, such a cutie,” Bonner was heard saying on the WSP social media video.

Fath then jumped on his radio and announced the good news, “We got the cat out.”

This morning, #YourWSP received 911 calls about a kitten stuck on the left shoulder of southbound I5 near Tacoma. Trooper Bonner and Trooper Fath found him hiding under a concrete barrier.



After a quick vet visit, a trooper in @wspd1pio agreed to care for the little guy. pic.twitter.com/p170VHkT4G — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) October 22, 2025

On the way to the veterinarian, Bonner spoke softly to his tiny passenger, his voice filled with calm and care.

“Good kitty… hiiii,” he said gently from behind the wheel. From right next to him came a small, trembling reply — a high-pitched, delicate meow — as if the kitten knew he was finally safe.

Amid the rescue and relief, the two troopers gave the little survivor a name that seemed meant to be, Trooper.

And in a fitting twist, one of their own from District 1, which serves Pierce and Thurston counties, opened their heart and home to him, giving the once-lost kitten a place where he’ll always belong.

Follow Luke Duecy on X. Read more of his stories here.

