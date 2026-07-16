Video shows teens on roof of Lake Stevens school before damaging fire starts

A fire caused significant damage to North Lake Middle School in Lake Stevens on the night of July 10, prompting a police investigation.

Surveillance video shows two boys on the school’s roof shortly before the fire was spotted. No one was injured in the incident.

The Lake Stevens School District stated the fire started after two boys climbed onto the school’s roof. Officials suspect fireworks, visible in one of the boys’ backpacks in the surveillance video, were the cause of the fire.

The surveillance video provided by the district shows the boys on the roof for about half an hour.

Approximately two hours after they got off the roof, the fire ignited. The fire caused significant damage to the roof directly above the cafeteria.

The cafeteria and kitchen also sustained smoke and water damage.

“I heard a bunch of fire alarms coming up just from down the street… fire trucks, ambulances, this that and the other thing… looked out seeing some smoke coming out but the right people were already there,” said Cody Lewis, who lives across the street.

Another resident living across the street, Tracy Jordan, expressed her concern about children on the school roof. “I don’t know why they do that. I don’t know what the fun of it is,” Jordan said, noting she has seen kids on the roof previously.

North Lake Middle School serves approximately 850 sixth- and seventh-graders, who are currently on summer break.

Police are investigating the incident.

The district is expected to provide information regarding repairs and plans to address the damages in time for the new school year.

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