Video shows police chase, arrest 12, 13-year-old boys wanted in North Seattle carjackings

NORTH SEATTLE, Wash. — Police say two young brothers, just 12 and 13 years old, led officers on a high-speed chase after an armed carjacking in North Seattle.

It began on Tuesday when a woman called 911 at around 8:30 p.m. saying armed thieves had stolen her car in the Greenwood neighborhood near Aurora Avenue North and North 85th Street.

She told dispatchers that she had just gotten home when two suspects approached, pointed a gun at her, and ordered her to get out of the car. After firing a shot into the air, the pair left in the woman’s Subaru Outback.

About an hour later, officers were called to an attempted carjacking near the 12200 block of Phinney Avenue North in the Bitter Lake neighborhood.

The victim told police when he refused to give the suspects anything, one of them fired a shot into the air. They then took off in what appeared to be the Subaru from the first carjacking.

A short time later, officers spotted the stolen Outback near North 125th and Aurora Avenue North. A chase was authorized, and a King County Sheriff’s Office chopper was summoned to help from above.

Police tried to stop the suspects near North Wallingford Avenue and North 82nd Street, but they sped off on Aurora and eventually hit a barrier near the Harrison Street exit.

The two boys then bailed out of the car, tossing guns as they ran away with officers following.

The boys were arrested, and then on Friday were charged.

Court documents obtained by KIRO 7 reveal that police may have been tipped off by the boys’ mother first.

Police got a call reporting a 12 and 13-year-old black male walking north on Aurora between North 87th Street and North 88th St.

Ms. Bishop told the 911 call taker that one of them was armed with a gun. The caller stated she observed the person with the gun put it into his jacket pocket.

This call was placed less than eight minutes before the first carjacking took place only two blocks away. Detectives believe the woman was reporting her two children, but she did not provide their names or indicate she knew them during the call.

Both boys were charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree attempted robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree unlawful possession of a gun, and first-degree attempted robbery. The 13-year-old was also charged with attempting to elude police.

They were booked into the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center.

See the full body camera video from Seattle Police at this link.

