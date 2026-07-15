Video shows high-speed police chase following armed robbery of family in Northgate

SEATTLE — Newly-obtained video and court documents reveal the disturbing details of a violent robbery that prompted a miles-long, high-speed police chase in Seattle over the weekend.

According to investigators, it all started when a family was walking home from dinner at the Northgate Mall on Saturday night. When they crossed the intersection of 5th Ave. NE and NE 103rd St., a car almost hit them.

“There were four individuals that were in a vehicle, in a green Kia,” Det. Brian Pritchard of the Seattle Police Department said.

Investigators said the car then pulled a u-turn and drove alongside the family, which included a man, woman, six-year-old and two-year-old.

One of the suspects then reportedly got out of the car and ran after the man, caught up to him and pointed a gun at his face.

SPD reports another suspect got out of the car and hit the victim in the face, then stole his sunglasses, valued at more than $1,000.

Pritchard told KIRO 7 officers later spotted the car at a gas station about a mile away from the scene of the crime.

“They initiated their emergency lights and that vehicle took off,” he said.

What followed, investigators said, was an 11-mile chase around Lake Washington that reached speeds of 80-90 miles per hour.

Footage obtained by KIRO 7 shows the end of the chase, near Kirkland’s Juanita Beach Park. The Kia Soul is seen driving with two police cars close behind.

According to Pritchard, someone inside the car threw a handgun out with window before it pulled over and its occupants surrendered.

“A 10mm firearm was thrown out the window,” he said. “Officers did recover that, and on one of the suspects, 10mm rounds were actually found.”

Pritchard said the suspect was not seriously injured, but called this senseless and seemingly random crime disheartening.

“They were just walking home from the mall and these individuals pull up on them and this happened,” he said. “There was nothing they could have done.”

According to Seattle police, four people were in the car. One of them was released.

Three others were booked into jail. They appeared in court Monday.

A judge found probable cause against two of them. Prosecutors expect to make a charging decision in the next few days.

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