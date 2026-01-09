VIDEO: Renton PD arrest teenager, man for theft

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police have released body camera footage of the arrest of two separate theft suspects.

According to the Renton Police Department, officers first chased down and arrested a 16-year-old who had allegedly used a stolen card at Fred Meyer before stealing a bike while trying to get away from police.

Then, police say they arrested a man who stole $1,460 in merchandise from Ulta after shopping for over an hour.

Renton PD confirmed that both suspects were booked for second-degree theft.

Shopping spree on stolen cards? Not on our watch. Officers chased and arrested a 16-year-old who used a stolen card at Fred Meyer and stole a bike while fleeing. At Ulta, a man stole $1,460 in merchandise after shopping for over an hour. Both were booked for 2nd degree theft. pic.twitter.com/L0MagIkWVd — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) January 8, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group