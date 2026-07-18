VIDEO: Katana-wielding robbery suspect arrested in Puyallup after running from deputies

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A man carrying a 24-inch blade katana sword during a robbery was arrested earlier this month.

On July 3, Pierce County deputies were called to the CVS on 176th St. E. in Puyallup.

Employees said that a “known shoplifter” walked into the store carrying a katana and was grabbing items from the shelf. When he was asked to leave, he used the sword to “intimidate” and threaten the employees before he ran off.

The sheriff’s office helicopter was able to locate the man heading toward a busy Fred Meyer.

A nearby Washington State Patrol trooper heard the dispatch call and assisted the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, confronting the suspect.

According to deputies, the suspect tossed the sword as he was confronted by the trooper.

The man was tased and taken into custody.

No one was injured.

The 24-year-old man was booked into the Pierce County Jail for first-degree burglary, intimidation with a weapon, and resisting arrest.

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