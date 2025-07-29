VIDEO: Everett police save man from burning electric car

EVERETT, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Two Everett officers put their lives on the line to save a man from a burning electric car, police said in a Facebook post.

The vehicle crashed early on July 26 on I-5 near SR 2 in Everett. Body camera footage shows flames engulfing the car and the man inside it, yelling out in distress.

Everett officers save man from flaming Electric vehicle on I-5

“I’m incredibly proud of the bravery and quick action shown by these officers. They are heroes in every sense of the word, and our city is lucky to have such dedicated public servants within our police force,” said Mayor Cassie Franklin. “I’m also deeply relieved that the vehicle’s occupant survived this incredibly dangerous situation.”

The man survived thanks to the officers, who pulled him out of the car and away from the burning wreckage. Both officers were treated for smoke inhalation and are stable.

“Their quick thinking and selfless actions reflect the very best of Everett PD,” said Chief John DeRousse. “They put their lives on the line to save another, and I am impressed by their poise under pressure.”

July 26 - Vehicle Fire *Warning: May be distributing to some viewers* **Content warning: The following body-worn camera footage may be disturbing to some viewers. It captures an intense fire scene with a vehicle’s occupant yelling out in distress. Thankfully, the individual survived.** Early on July 26th, a fiery collision occurred on I-5 near SR 2, in Everett. Two Everett police officers were nearby and responded within minutes. They pulled a trapped driver from a burning electric vehicle, saving his life. Both officers acted without hesitation, risking their own safety to get him out as flames spread rapidly. The body-worn camera video cannot completely capture the intensity of the moment. "I'm incredibly proud of the bravery and quick action shown by these officers. They are heroes in every sense of the word and our city is lucky to have such dedicated public servants within our police force," said Mayor Cassie Franklin. "I'm also deeply relieved that the vehicle's occupant survived this incredibly dangerous situation." “Their quick thinking and selfless actions reflect the very best of Everett PD. They put their lives on the line to save another, and I am impressed by their poise under pressure," said Chief John DeRousse. Both officers were treated for smoke inhalation and are doing well. Posted by Everett Police Department on Tuesday, July 29, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group