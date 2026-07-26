VIDEO: Driver arrested after slamming into multiple cars in downtown Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A driver was arrested last night after slamming into multiple cars in downtown Bellevue, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

At around 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, Bellevue police were dispatched to reports of a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of 110th Ave NE and NE 8th Street.

According to several witnesses, the driver was speeding west along NE 8th Street before slamming into several other cars at the intersection.

Police confirmed Sunday morning that “no community members involved in the crash sustained life-threatening injuries.”

Those who were injured were either treated by the Bellevue Fire Department at the scene or taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Bellevue PD says that before the crash, officers had started implementing “proactive patrols focused specifically on addressing vehicles with modified exhausts.”

“It was during this emphasis when officers identified the suspect driving a vehicle with a loud muffler near the intersection of 108 Ave NE and NE 4th Street. Law enforcement was unable to locate the vehicle until the crash,” wrote Bellevue PD.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was arrested for vehicular assault.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail, and the investigation into Saturday night’s crash is ongoing.

Community members are asked to contact Bellevue PD if they witness incidents of speeding or noise violations. They can do so by either calling the department’s non-emergency line at 425-577-5656 or emailing bellevuepd@bellevuewa.gov.

NEW: Bellevue Police are responding to reports of a serious traffic collision.



Incident occurred at approx. 9:50p at the intersection of 110 Ave NE and NE 8th Street.



This is a long-term closure. Please seek alternate routes during the crash investigation. pic.twitter.com/ikx5HM3wWP — The Bellevue Police Department (WA) (@BvuePD) July 26, 2026

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