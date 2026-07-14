VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues sick teenager from Olympic National Park by helicopter

OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK, Wash. — The United States Coast Guard (USCG) rescued a 15-year-old boy by helicopter from remote Shi Shi Beach in Olympic National Park last week.

The teenager had been experiencing severe abdominal pain and vomiting, and according to the USCG, an Air Station Port Angeles aircrew headed out to help after receiving a request for assistance from the National Park Service.

The aircrew arrived at 6:45 p.m. and hoisted the teen 110 feet into the air before taking him to Air Station Port Angeles for transfer to emergency medical services. He was then taken to the Olympic Medical Center for further care.

“This rescue highlights the close relationship between the Coast Guard and the National Park Service,” said Lt. Cmdr. Cori Sanchez, operations officer, Air Station Port Angeles. “Thanks to the timely notification of a ranger at Olympic National Park, we were able to provide assistance in a remote area and ensure the individual was swiftly transported for medical care.”

On Friday, a @USCG MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Air Station Port Angeles assisted @NatlParkService with the 110-ft hoist medevac of a 15-year-old male from remote Shi Shi Beach in Olympic National Park.



Strong agency partnerships ensure swift, lifesaving care when it matters… pic.twitter.com/aoza7FjBne — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) July 14, 2026

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