Victim identified in Queen Anne Homicide

SEATTLE — The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified man killed in the May 29 homicide that happened in Kinnear Park in Seattle’s Queen Anne Neighborhood.

On Monday, KCME identified the victim as 51-year-old Michael T. Smith. His cause of death was stab wounds to the neck.

Just after 11 p.m. May 29 Seattle Fire responded to Kinnear Park and treated a man who had been stabbed. That victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Seattle Police arrived at 11: 16 p.m. and a K-9 team doing an evidence track discovered a second stabbing victim (Smith) who had already passed away.

Police are still looking for Smith’s killer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

©2024 Cox Media Group