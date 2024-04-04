Veterinarian links parvo cases to Renton park frequented by dogs

RENTON, Wash. — A highly contagious and deadly dog disease is raising alarms in Renton.

It’s called parvovirus, a disease seen predominantly in puppies.

It’s transmitted through dog feces, and can seep into the soil, contaminating an area for weeks. High traffic areas for dogs, such as parks and boarding kennels, can increase the risk of contracting the disease.

We spoke with veterinarian Alicia Dolman at Happy Trails Veterinary Hospital in Renton, who’s urging pet owners to keep their pet vaccinations up to date and be aware of where they take your pets.

The clinic has seen three cases of parvovirus in the last few weeks, and the common denominator for them was the dogs had all been at Renton’s Petrovitsky Park.

The busy park is neary 90 acres

We reached out to King County Parks and Recreation, which runs the park. They said they were unaware of any animal health concerns.

