Verizon laying off 54 workers in Washington

U.S. wireless carrier Verizon is laying off 54 employees in Washington.

The layoffs were announced Thursday via a worker adjustment and retraining notification (WARN).

Verizon is cutting jobs in Washington as part of a broader restructuring aimed at consolidating operations and maximizing resources.

Verizon laying off employees across Washington

Facilities are conducting layoffs across the state, including in:

Burlington at 1831 S. Burlington Blvd, Ste 102 – around nine employees affected.

College Place at 1705 SE Meadowbrook Blvd, Ste 7 – around six employees affected.

Kirkland at 12502 Totem Lake Blvd N.E., Ste 104 – around eight employees affected.

Lakewood at 5700 100th St. S.W., Ste 310 – around seven employees affected.

Puyallup at 101 37th Ave. S.E., Ste B-1 – at least one employee affected.

Seattle at 1633 6th Ave. – around eight employees affected.

Shoreline at 1255 N 205th St., Ste 101 – around 10 employees affected.

Tacoma at 4009 Tacoma Mall Blvd – at least one employee affected.

Vancouver at 7809 B Vancouver Plaza Dr., Ste 170 – at least one employee affected.

Three remote employees who live in Washington will also be laid off.

Impacted positions include assistant retail managers, sales associates, senior retail managers, a director of retail operations, a senior analyst, an associate director of operations, a business intelligence senior manager, and a principal experience designer.

The layoffs go into effect on Sept. 18.

Verizon said it is selling 274 retail locations across the U.S. and cutting around 500 jobs, according to Reuters. The restructure will affect around 3,000 retail and corporate employees.

Reuters reported that Verizon said last month it was looking to draw more customers with simpler plans, drop activation and upgrade fees, and offer a new loyalty program.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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