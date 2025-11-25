Verizon laying off 165 employees across WA as company restructures stores

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Verizon is laying off 165 employees at nearly two dozen locations across Washington state.

A new filing with the Employment Security Department reveals the cuts will affect staff at Bellevue’s corporate office and retail stores statewide. Twenty-two employees at the Bellevue office were affected by these job cuts, while 54 work remotely. The rest affected appear to be employees at Verizon retail stores.

The specific locations in Washington impacted by these cuts are Bellevue, Bellingham, Burlington, Covington, Federal Way, Kennewick, Kirkland, Lakewood, Marysville, Olympia, Redmond, Renton, Seattle, Silverdale, Spokane, Spokane Valley, Tacoma, Tukwila, Vancouver, Wenatchee, Woodinville, Yacolt, and Yakima.

The move is part of Verizon’s plan to restructure and franchise about 200 stores nationwide.

In Washington, five facilities will be handed over to agents.

The cuts take effect Jan. 23.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

