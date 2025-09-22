Ventilation issues on light link rail cause lengthy delays

SEATTLE — Sound Transit says light link rail service was suspended Monday morning due to issues with ventilation fans between the Westlake and U District Stations.

Rail service was restored at 7:30 a.m., but a Sound Transit representative says a problem arose during emergency testing.

“During testing of the emergency ventilation system overnight, fans at the University of Washington Station were not functioning as intended. Due to fire and life safety regulations, passengers can’t be in train tunnels when this occurs," Sound Transit said.

Service was also stopped on Saturday afternoon for a similar ventilation issue between the U District and Capitol Hill stations.

Fans in the tunnel were not functioning and crews made repairs later that evening.

The company says they are working on a root cause analysis for both issues.

