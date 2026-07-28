Vendors frustrated with communication after shooting

In conversations with KIRO 7, several vendors who were at the Seattle Bite food festival Sunday, when at least two gunmen opened fire, said they are frustrated by what they describe as “inconsistent” instructions on when they can retrieve their belongings left in the park, and what they feel was a lack of security at the event.

The Bite of Seattle festival is owned by Foodieland LLC, a California-based company that acquired the food festival in 2024. Multiple food vendors told KIRO that after they evacuated, they were frustrated with what they felt was inconsistent information they received afterward. Some reported getting a text message from organizers, while others stated they heard nothing.

Paul Nicholas, a Bite of Seattle vendor, told KIRO 7 the only instructions he received on when he could come back to the center and pick up the equipment he had to leave behind as he fled were from people connected to his own company.

Bri Kirsten, a Bite of Seattle vendor, told KIRO 7 she expected clearer communication from event organizers.

“There was a text service that went out and emailed and all of that. So I was assuming that at a certain point they would reach out. They didn’t,” Kirsten said.

David Rhone, another Bite of Seattle vendor, told KIRO 7 that he received an apology from the company about the shooting, but he did not feel this was helpful.

He said the messages were “Not much. Not much, just that they are sorry for the incident that happened and that’s it. Just an apology.”

Monday morning, some vendors decided to return to the Seattle Center to dismantle their stalls and retrieve equipment; some told KIRO 7 they chose to do this without confirmation from Foodieland, in some cases, that it was safe to do so.

Communication is not the only concern vendors shared in the aftermath of the mass shooting. Several told KIRO 7 that they were concerned about what they felt was a lack of security measures ahead of the event.

Cha Cha Supkasemchot, a vendor at the Bite of Seattle, questioned the adequacy of security. Supkasemchot said, “No, not really, not really.” She added that she might not return to the festival, stating, “I don’t think so. I think that this might be the last one. I just don’t want to be... I mean, this experience, no one expected it’s going to happen.”

Nicholas described his emotional state following the shooting, having witnessed the event firsthand. Nicholas said, “So how are you feeling today? I mean, it’s PTSD. I mean, you know, gun violence is crazy. I mean the first thing is I’m a father. There were kids running around.”

During the evacuation and aftermath, several vendors reported that items and cash were stolen from their stalls, with some even saying they lost thousands.

KIRO 7 reporters have made multiple attempts to reach Foodieland, including contacting their media relations and using an online contact form, but have received no response. Media representatives or public relations teams for Foodieland are not listed, and calls to an organizer’s phone number, provided by a vendor, also went unanswered.

KIRO 7 continues its attempts to reach Foodieland for comment regarding the shooting, the communication breakdown, and vendor concerns. The station will report any response received from the event organizers.

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