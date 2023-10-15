Valley Regional Fire saves man who fell down 60 foot cliff

AUBURN, Wash — The Valley Regional Fire Department rescued a man who fell down a 60-foot cliff on Sunday morning.

The man was found when rescuers noticed his abandoned car.

The cliff was in the 37800 block of Auburn Enumclaw Road South East.

The patient was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

