Vacant building fire in Northgate brings two-alarm response, traffic closures

Seattle fire crews battled a large blaze at a vacant building in the Northgate area Saturday afternoon, according to Seattle Fire Department.

The fire was reported at First Avenue Northeast and Northeast 112th Street.

Fire officials confirmed it was a working fire and later upgraded it to a second-alarm response, which means more units were called to the scene to keep the flames from spreading.

Seattle Fire urged people to stay away from the area while crews worked.

Video from the scene showed heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

The Seattle Department of Transportation said all northbound lanes of First Avenue Northeast were blocked just north of Northeast Northgate Way.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the fire was under control.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were no reports of injuries and no information yet about what may have started the fire.

©2025 Cox Media Group