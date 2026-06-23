UW’s voice of Huskies football, basketball hired by Tampa Buccaneers

SEATTLE — Tony Castricone, the man who spent nearly the last decade as the voice of Husky football and men’s basketball games, is leaving the University of Washington for a role with the NFL.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that Castricone will be taking a broadcasting position with their team.

“Husky Nation, it has been an incredible 9 years—more than I could’ve ever dreamt or asked for,” Castricone shared in a video online:

“Husky Nation, I will always be a Dawg until the day I die,” he said in his farewell video.

He joined UW in 2018, replacing long time voice of UW Football, Bob Rondeau, who held the position for 37 years.

Castricone won’t be the only Dawg on the Bucs staff. The team currently employs five one-time UW football players: quarterback Jake Browning, tight end Devin Culp, wide receiver Jalen McMillan, tight end Cade Otton and defensive tackle Vita Vea.

Castricone will replace Gene Deckershoff who is retiring. He held the position for 36 seasons. The team announced his retirement in December.

“There will never be another Gene, and I’ll miss hearing his larger-than-life voice on gamedays,” Castricone said. “The thought of following in his legendary footsteps is humbling and exhilarating. My family and I cannot wait to be Buccaneers, to be Floridians and to meet as many members of the Krewe as possible.”

Castricone will work alongside analyst and former Bucs tight end Dave Moore.

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