UW studying whether GLP-1 drugs, like Ozempic, can treat alcohol-use disorder

University of Washington (UW) Medicine is taking part in a nationwide clinical trial testing whether GLP‑1 drugs for weight loss and diabetes could actually help people cut back on drinking.

GLP-1 medications — widely recognized under brand names such as Ozempic or Wegovy — have surged in popularity for their ability to promote weight loss and improve blood sugar control. They’ve also been linked to reduced cardiovascular risk.

Now, scientists are exploring whether these drugs may have broader neurological effects.

Can GLP-1 drugs subdue cravings?

The theory is that by altering dopamine signaling in the brain’s reward pathways, GLP-1/GIP drugs may dampen the cycle of craving and reinforcement that underpins addiction.

According to researchers, brenipatide appears to share a safety profile consistent with other medications in its class.

UW Medicine is the only Pacific Northwest site participating in the 30-location Phase 3 trial and has already reached its enrollment goal.

Participants in the 14-month study will receive either the drug or a placebo at different stages, with all participants eventually getting the medication.

Researchers will measure alcohol cravings and changes in drinking patterns over time.

“These are people whose alcohol use is, in many cases, impacting multiple areas of their life, like health, relationships, or work,” Mary Hatch, a site co-investigator, said. “They may continue to use alcohol, experience cravings, and have tried many times to stop or cut down.”

Dr. Mark Duncan, an addiction psychiatrist at UW Medicine and the trial’s principal investigator at the site, said the research could mark a turning point in how clinicians approach alcohol use disorder.

“It is exciting to bring this study to the Seattle area,” Duncan, the site’s principal investigator, said. “Early research suggests these medications could offer a powerful new treatment for alcohol use disorder.”

Currently, treatment options for alcohol use disorder are limited, and researchers said this study could help determine whether brenipatide becomes a new option in the future.

The findings could ultimately help guide a decision by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) on whether to approve the drug for treating alcohol addiction.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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