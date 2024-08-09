UW study emphasizes cancer screening for men with ‘breast cancer gene’

Men who carry mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes face a significantly increased risk of several types of cancer, according to new research from the University of Washington, which emphasized the importance of genetic testing and cancer screening.

Published last month in JAMA Oncology, the study highlights new national guidelines to identify the cancer risks associated with BRCA mutations in men.

The guidelines encourage genetic testing, which can lead to earlier detection of cancers and improved treatment outcomes.

Dr. Heather Cheng, director of the Fred Hutch Prostate Cancer Genetics Clinic and lead author of the study, noted that men who are aware of carrying these mutations often get tested for their daughters but may not realize the importance for their own health.

Male carriers of BRCA1/2 mutations are at higher risk for prostate, pancreatic, breast, and other cancers throughout their lives.

For example, men with a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation face up to an 8.6-fold increased risk of developing prostate cancer, with an absolute lifetime risk of up to 60%.

The risk of pancreatic cancer also increases by up to 7.8-fold, particularly after age 50.

Additionally, the risk of male breast cancer, a relatively rare disease, rises to 7-9% among BRCA mutation carriers, compared to less than 0.02% in the general population.

The study also reviews the latest screening and treatment guidelines for men with these gene variants, which are widely known to increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancers in women.

The researchers stress that genetic testing for medical purposes should be conducted via saliva or blood tests under the supervision of a genetics specialist or medical provider.

Despite the heightened cancer risks, national guidelines for genetic testing and cancer screening in men have been slower to develop.

Cheng urges physicians to encourage their male patients to learn about their family history with cancer, which can help identify risk factors and lead to genetic testing.

