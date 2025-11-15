UW student who shot WSU football player after Apple Cup changes plea; will be released next week

PULLMAN, Wash. — A University of Washington student who shot a Washington State University football player has changed his plea to guilty, getting a few charges dropped in a deal.

Pullman police said 20-year-old University of Washington student Jakori Cezon Buchanan shot 19-year-old Uilisone “Sone” Falealo in the abdomen during a fight at an apartment in Pullman around the time of the Apple Cup. According to The Spokesman-Review, Falealo is a WSU redshirt freshman offensive lineman.

At the time of the shooting, Falealo was expected to make a full recovery.

Video of the altercation shows Buchanan and his cousin near the door of a home with several people also outside. The crowd hides some of what occurred, but shows an altercation with several punches being thrown. Buchanan’s cousin ends up on the ground with several other men nearby. The cousin gets pulled, eventually regains his footing before the gun fires.

According to court documents, witnesses said Buchanan argued with two women at the gathering, leading to fights that escalated until Buchanan drew a handgun and fired once.

Buchanan’s attorney said he shot in self-defense while he was being punched.

The 20-year-old was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault, firearm possession by minor violation and third-degree assault bodily harm with a weapon.

On Nov. 14, he changed his plea to guilty. As a part of that guilty plea, the charges of fourth-degree assault and the firearm possession violation was dropped.

He was sentenced to three months, but gets credit for time served.

According to the Whitman County Jail roster, he is set to be released on Nov. 22.

The court also ordered that Buchanan have no contact with the victim, and that he is unable to own or possess a firearm.

