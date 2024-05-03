UW student employees announce strike date

SEATTLE — Student employees at the University of Washington said they will go on strike in less than two weeks.

On Friday, hundreds of academic student employees gathered on the Seattle UW campus for a rally and to announce they would strike on May 14.

The ASE union, UAW Local 4121, is demanding fair pay, affordable heathcare, and protections for non-citizen members who are also employees.

Union officials said that more than half of its 6,000 members voted to authorize the strike. The union claims its members do a large bulk of the research and teaching at the university that could stop if they are not on the job.

On Monday, the university had said its most recent proposal included a 47% wage increase in the first year, with a 6% increase in each of the two remaining years.

