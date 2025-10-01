UW Huskies football unveils uniforms to honor military

SEATTLE — The University of Washington’s football team will be debuting new uniforms to honor its relationship with the military.

The team will wear the ‘Honor and Support’ uniforms, designed by adidas during their game against Purdue on November 15.

In WWI, the Shell House was used as a Navy seaplane hangar. It later became the home to the legendary UW rowing team, dubbed ‘Boys in the Boat,’ who won gold for the U.S. at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

They feature purple and beige camouflage and American flag accents. The last name on the back of the jersey is replaced with the word “DAWGS.” It’s ‘nodding to the university’s history of military service, the enduring gritty spirit of the ‘Boys in the Boat’, and the university’s tradition of fostering champions who push beyond limits,’ a news release states.

The fan collection, including jerseys, hoodies, t-shirts, and other gear, is available now at fan stores and on adidas.com.

