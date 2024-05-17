UW encampment organizers reach agreement to disband by Monday afternoon

SEATTLE — Organizers and representatives of the encampment at the University of Washington have reached an agreement with the university to disband by Monday afternoon, according to the UW’s The Daily.

The Popular University for Gaza “liberated zone” will fully disband by Monday at 3 p.m.

According to The Daily, the university has not released a statement.

