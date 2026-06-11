UW Alum who may have started the wave hopes to see it at World Cup games in Seattle

The widely recognized sports stadium phenomenon known as “The Wave” may have originated in Seattle, according to University of Washington (UW) alumnus Robb Weller.

Weller, who was a yell leader in the early 1970s, claims the Husky crowd invented the synchronized fan celebration, which is now seen worldwide at events including the World Cup. With Seattle scheduled to host matches for an upcoming World Cup, Weller anticipates fans will bring the celebration back to its purported roots.

While international soccer fans often associate the celebration with the 1986 World Cup, where it was dubbed by some as the “Mexican Wave,” the exact origin of the fan activity is a subject of debate. Another claim to the invention comes from a Bay Area man known as Krazy George.

Weller served as a UW yell leader during the early 1970s. He said his intention for The Wave was to distract opposing teams during football games.

“I was the yell leader back in the Sonny Sixkiller days, which was early 70s, we would do one that was an expanding cheer, and it would start at the bottom and go up the student section and come back down,” Weller said.

Weller recalled a specific instance at homecoming in 1981, returning as an alum, where The Wave seemed to play a role in a key moment for the Huskies.

“We went up, we went down, we (Huskies) intercepted an Elway pass and ran it right in for a touchdown,” Weller said.

Despite the historical debate, Weller maintains that The Wave began in Seattle. He acknowledged the claims by George and the association of the wave with Mexican soccer fans from the 1986 World Cup.

Weller did express his stance on others taking credit, stating, “If the other wants to do it and propagate it, that’s fine, I just wish he wouldn’t say he invented it. The husky crowd invented it.”

He added, however, that the phenomenon itself is “so much bigger” than the debate over who started it. More than 50 years after its inception (depending on who you believe started it or where it started). The Wave remains a global fan phenomenon.

Weller noted that despite its widespread use and popularity, he has not profited from it. “I haven’t made a single cent on the wave. I’m going to have to sit out in front of KIRO and sell some apples, see if I can make a little money!” Weller jokingly remarked.

He also emphasized the unique role the celebration in the stands provides for fans. “The fans get to say this is the part of the show that we get to do. We can’t score the goal. We can’t score the touchdown. We can’t make the basket. But we can do the wave,” Weller said, highlighting the participatory aspect for spectators.

As Seattle prepares to host its first World Cup, Weller anticipates The Wave will be a prominent feature. “I think the wave will definitely be part of the World Cup!” Weller said.

He says that if he sees it happen in the stands, he will also see it as a bit of homecoming for the fan celebration.

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