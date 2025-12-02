USA TODAY column warns Americans after Seattle, NYC elect ‘socialist’ mayors

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Mayor-elect Katie Wilson’s victory in the city’s mayoral election surprised many in western Washington, due to her political experience, or lack thereof, and her staunch socialist ideas she wants to bring to the local government.

But just as New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s win is garnering national attention, Wilson’s win as the Emerald City’s next mayor is making significant waves nationwide. Ingrid Jacques, a columnist for USA TODAY since 2022 after spending more than a decade covering state and national politics for The Detroit News, penned an opinion piece dubbed, “NYC, Seattle just chose socialist mayors. Wake up, America.”

“Zohran Mamdani and Katie Wilson have put a shiny bow on their socialist ideas, and voters bought it,” Jacques wrote. “It’s baffling that Americans are falling for such a dangerous ideology.”

During an appearance on CNN last month, Wilson laid out her priorities for Seattle — addressing the homelessness crisis, creating more affordable housing, making life more affordable, and “Trump-proofing” the city.

“I’ll say, while I don’t shy away from the label, I certainly didn’t run on it either,” Wilson said on CNN regarding being known as a “socialist” candidate. “And I think we’re really in a moment now where people care a lot less about labels than they do about results.”

Mamdani has since backed her win, sharing congratulations with her on social media when she officially dethroned Mayor Bruce Harrell. This union of socialist ideas from the country’s separate coasts has sparked fear in many, including Jacques.

“Here’s a partial list of what Wilson ‘wants,’ in her own words: ‘I want everyone in this great city of ours to have a roof over their head. I want universal child care, free K-8 summer care … I want social housing. I want much more land and wealth to be owned and stewarded by communities instead of corporations,’” Jacques wrote. “(Wilson seems to want to benefit personally from her campaign ideas. She has admitted to needing financial help from her parents to help pay for child care.)

“Guess what?” Jacques continued. “All of those things are extremely costly. Even more concerning is these socialists’ desire to get the government much more entrenched in business and daily life.”

Jacques cited global examples of how socialism has been tried, and how it inevitably fails. Whether in the Soviet Union, China, Cambodia, North Korea, Cuba, or Venezuela, socialism has resulted in famine, repression, death, economic ruin, and the loss of human freedom, Jacques stated, citing a press release from Rep. María Elvira Salazar, R-Florida.

“It’s baffling that Americans are falling for such a dangerous ideology. But they are,” Jacques wrote. “Mamdani and Wilson have put a shiny bow on their socialist ideas, and voters bought it. Beware what comes next.”

Read Jacques’ full opinion piece here.

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group