U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels performance canceled at Seafair today due to high winds

Heads up to Seafair attendees-- the U.S. Navy Blue Angels have canceled their performance for today due to high winds.

“Safety remains our highest priority. We appreciate your patience and understanding, and look forward to resuming Seafair Weekend programming tomorrow,” Seafair said.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the Navy to see what their wind threshold is for performances.

The iconic show took to the skies on Friday and could be heard throughout Puget Sound.

Weather permitting, the Blue Angels will fly at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2.

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