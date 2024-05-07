Update: Pierce County deputies recover Tacoma business owner’s truck

ROY, Wash — Sunday night KIRO 7′s Jake Chapman spoke with a devastated Tacoma business owner that thought he was going to have to start from scratch after his box truck was stolen.

Ron Baker’s entire gutter business was in that truck which was stolen off his property Friday night.

Monday night the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office told KIRO 7 that the truck had been recovered. We do not know the status of all the tools inside.

Deputies responded to an unwanted person call in the 30300 block of 72nd Avenue South in Roy.

Inside the truck a man was sleeping and once on scene deputies learned the truck had been stolen.

The man was arrested.

KIRO 7 is working to find out more details about the recovery of the truck.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Baker buy new tools and equipment. At this point we don’t know if any of the equipment was recovered.

