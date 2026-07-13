Unregistered sex offender caught with ‘ghost gun,’ sentenced to 37 months in prison

SEATTLE, Wash. — Raymond Lawrence Massey, a 40-year-old Seattle man, was sentenced to just over three years in prison today for illegal gun possession.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Massey was previously convicted back in 2011 for “assault with sexual motivation” in Clark County.

Massey served seven years in state custody for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old. Once released from prison, Massey left, did not register as a sex offender in King County, and “absconded from community supervision,” according to the release.

He then moved to the Seattle area, where he also did not register as a sex offender.

When Massey was located by Department of Corrections officers, they found he had a privately manufactured 9mm pistol (otherwise known as a ‘ghost gun’), fitted with a red dot sight, on him, according to the release.

The release notes that Massey then attempted to run from the officers, and then after being caught, notified them he was in possession of a “non-serialized handgun with an extended capacity magazine and a red dot optic designed to assist with precision aiming,” according to the press release.

“The fact that the defendant committed this offense while on supervision is problematic in and of itself,” Assistant United States Attorney Cecelia Gregson wrote to the court. “Further troubling, the defendant had then twice escaped from Department of Corrections supervision for a crime of sexual violence, was not compliant with sex offender registration, was living amongst citizens unaware of the risk he posed to their safety.”

Massey will be under supervision for three years following his release and must register as a sex offender.

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