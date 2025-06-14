Two teens arrested after allegedly pistol-whipping two 15-year-olds, string of armed robberies

TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PSCO) arrested two teenage boys after they allegedly committed multiple armed robberies and assaults in Tacoma, PSCO said in a Facebook post.

On June 9th, around 10:30 p.m., a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were reportedly prowling cars in the parking lot of Paradise Lanes Bowling Alley near Pacific Avenue, PSCO said.

Authorities say that when a witness confronted one of the teens, they both pointed their guns and told him to hand over all the items in his car.

One of the suspects then fired a gun in the air before running off, the post said.

A few minutes later, the teen suspects allegedly pistol-whipped and robbed two 15-year-old boys riding bikes and stole their phones before running off again, the sheriff’s office wrote.

While deputies were talking to the two 15-year-olds, they were alerted about another robbery happening at the ARCO gas station off 112th Street South and Steele Street.

Deputies say they arrived at the gas station while the two suspects were robbing a woman in her car while they pointed two guns at her head.

The suspects were arrested and booked with several felonies, including three counts of armed robbery, assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, vandalism, and vehicle theft, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.

Triple Armed Robbery On June 9th around 10:30pm, our deputies responded to multiple robberies occurring back-to-back. They quickly learned two juvenile suspects were the culprits of these crimes and were able to apprehend them just as they were committing the third robbery. Deputies were first dispatched to a shooting call at Paradise Lanes Bowling Alley off Pacific Ave. Multiple witnesses reported two teenage boys were prowling a vehicle. When one of the witnesses confronted the suspects, the juveniles pointed guns at him and forced him to give them items from his vehicle. They fired a single shot at the victim before leaving the scene. Minutes later, the same two teenagers pistol-whipped and robbed two 15-year-old boys riding bikes and stole their phones before fleeing again. As deputies met and spoke with the 15-year-old victims, the suspects were committing a third robbery at the ARCO gas station off 112th St. S and Steele St. At the ARCO gas station, a 38-year-old female was sitting in her vehicle when one of the suspects crawled into the back passenger seat of her unlocked car and held two guns to her head while demanding money. She had approximately $50 on her and handed it to the suspect. Deputies pulled up to the ARCO gas station just as the suspect was getting out of the back passenger seat of the victim's car. The 17-year-old and 18-year-old suspects were taken into custody. Deputies could see a gun in plain view inside the suspect’s vehicle, so it was later taken for a search warrant. Both suspects will be facing several serious felony crimes to include: Armed Robbery X 3 Assault 1st Degree x 2 Theft from a vehicle Vandalism Unlawful Possession of a Firearm These suspects could also face several more charges pending the results of the search warrant. Great work to these deputies as they quickly pieced together the robberies and put an end to the crime spree before someone got hurt. Posted by Pierce County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 13, 2025

