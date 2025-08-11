Multiple armed robberies near West Seattle connected to same suspects

WEST SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says two suspects allegedly committed two separate robberies early Saturday morning.

At around 2:17 a.m., an Uber driver had a passenger in their car near Lincoln Park Way Southwest and Beach Drive Southwest when they were cut off by a truck, according to an SPD report.

Two suspects allegedly got out of the truck, pointed handguns at the Uber driver and passenger, and demanded that they hand over everything they had, the report said.

The two victims complied, and the suspects then drove off heading north and allegedly committed another armed robbery in West Seattle.

Seattle police found the suspects’ truck at 59th Avenue Southwest and Alki Avenue Southwest.

When officers arrived, the suspects got out of the truck and into other cars where they were able to get away from police, SPD said.

