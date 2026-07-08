Two Seattle-area men charged with string of pharmacy burglaries

Two men have been charged in a 24-count indictment following the investigation of a string of pharmacy burglaries that stretched from Kirkland, Washington, to Chehalis, Washington, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Washington.

Koumssa Wakgira, 44, of Seattle, and Juston Young, 42, of Renton, Wash., face a 24-count indictment following an investigation into a series of pharmacy burglaries across Washington state. The indictment alleges the men conspired to commit burglaries involving controlled substances, conspired to distribute controlled substances, possessed controlled substances with intent to distribute, and committed almost 20 counts of burglary or attempted burglary involving controlled substances.

The charges stem from an investigation into nearly a year of pharmacy break-ins throughout the Puget Sound region that allegedly fueled the illegal drug market. In one instance, the suspects obtained more than 24,000 doses of restricted medications worth more than $37,000.

“As alleged in the indictment, these defendants were relentless in their attempts to break into pharmacies and steal narcotics,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd.

Robert A. Saccone, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Seattle Field Division, also weighed in on the case. “These defendants fueled the illegal drug market and placed communities at risk by stealing thousands of doses of controlled substances, targeting pharmacies throughout the Puget Sound region for nearly a year,” Saccone said. “This investigation demonstrates the effectiveness of coordinated law enforcement efforts and DEA’s commitment to disrupting the diversion and illegal distribution of prescription medications.”

The investigation involved extensive efforts by the Drug Enforcement Administration, working alongside state and local law enforcement. Investigators used surveillance images from pharmacy cameras to link the two men to various burglaries. DNA evidence from a piece of clothing found at a burglary scene was also tied to one of the suspects. Court documents further detail how investigators connected several cars involved in the scheme to Wakgira and Young, confirmed their proximity to each other through phone data, and found clothing, tools, and narcotics in searches of their homes and vehicles that tied them to the crimes.

Court records allege one or both defendants are connected to multiple burglaries and attempted burglaries that occurred between May 2025 and March 2026.

In all, one or both defendants are allegedly tied to these burglaries or attempted burglaries:

5/2/25, Bob Johnson’s Pharmacy, Seattle - Wakgira

5/8/25, Arow Pharmacy Olympia, WA - Wakgira & Young

5/17/25, Sy Pharmacy, Seattle - Wakgira

9/13/25, Hawks Prairie Pharmacy, Lacey, WA - Wakgira & Young

9/13/25, Good Pharmacy, Tacoma, WA - Wakgira & Young

11/16/25, Navos Pharmacy, Seattle, - Wakgira & Young

11/28/25, Ready Meds Pharmacy, Renton, WA - Wakgira & Young

12/20/25, Evergreen Professional Center Pharm., Kirkland, - Wakgira & Young

12/21/25, Swedish Arnold Pharmacy, Seattle, - Wakgira & Young

12/25/25, Fred Meyer Pharmacy, Seattle - Wakgira & Young

1/1/26, Tukwila Station Pharmacy, SeaTac, WA – Wakgira

2/1/26, Tukwila Station Pharmacy, SeaTac, WA – Wakgira

2/24/26, Sea Mar Pharmacy, Olympia, WA – Wakgira

2/25/26 Purdy Cost Less Prescriptions, Gig Harbor, WA - Wakgira & Young

3/22/26, Panorama Pharmacy, Lacey, WA – Wakgira

3/22/26, Centralia Pharmacy, Centralia, WA – Wakgira

3/22/26, Chehalis Pharmacy, Chehalis, WA – Wakgira

During the investigation, law enforcement observed Wakgira allegedly engaged in drug sales after some of the burglaries. The charges carry significant penalties; conspiracy to commit burglary involving controlled substances is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Burglary and attempted burglary involving controlled substances, as well as conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, are each punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Wakgira on Tuesday, July 7, while Young was arraigned on the indictment last month and remains detained pending additional hearings.

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