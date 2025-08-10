Two people dead in Yakima as homicide suspect exchange fire with police

YAKIMA, Wash. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Yakima ended with a shootout between police and the suspect, according to the Yakima Police Department.

Police say a shooting happened near the intersection of 12th Avenue and West Washington Avenue.

During that shooting, one victim, a 33-year-old woman, was found dead with gunshot wounds.

A 13-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

At around 7:35 p.m., Yakima Police had located the suspect in the shooting.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man, and another person who was in the car drove away from police.

Once the police were able to stop the car, he began shooting at them.

Officers shot back at the suspect, eventually killing the man.

The driver of the car was arrested but had no life-threatening injuries.

The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is still investigating the incident.

