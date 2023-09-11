Two men in hospital after shooting near Ballard tavern

SEATTLE — Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the 7500 block of 15th Avenue Northwest at around 9 p.m. The location is near some townhomes, the Thunderbird Tavern, and other businesses.

Video from Citzen.com showed a large response from police and medics.

The victims were stable when they were transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Seattle Police said a suspect was taken into custody.

