Two men arrested after stealing classic car in South Seattle

Seattle police arrested two suspects involved in the theft of a classic car on September 28 in South Seattle, according to a department release.

Officers responded to reports of two masked men pushing a stolen 1959 blue Ford Fairlane down the 4700 block of South Findlay Street at 6:53 a.m.

When they arrived, officers arrested one suspect for theft of a motor vehicle.

The second suspect hid in a nearby backyard and fled from officers, leading to a chase through an alleyway.

According to police, the man took a fighting stance as officers approached and resisted arrest before being handcuffed.

The second suspect was arrested on charges of obstruction and resisting arrest and had a felony warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Both suspects, ages 27 and 28, were booked into King County Jail.

The stolen vehicle has since been returned to its owner.

