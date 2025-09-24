Two lanes of SR 167 closed after over-height vehicle damages bridge

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The two left lanes of northbound State Route 167 are shut down until further notice at 3rd Avenue Southwest in Pacific.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said it’s because an over-height vehicle hit the bridge, damaging it.

During Tuesday’s morning commute, WSDOT said they were seeing a five-mile backup from Pacific to Puyallup.

No word on when the bridge will be repaired, so drivers should expect delays if their commute involves driving through this area.

Heads up Pierce County! We're seeing about a 5 mile back up on NB SR 167 from Pacific to Puyallup this morning. Plan extra travel time and pack your patience if you're hitting any of the roadways. https://t.co/WGQVCHKYQR pic.twitter.com/ePxmIjK93l — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) September 24, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group