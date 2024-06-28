Two kids hurt in separate falls from third-story windows in Everett

In the past week, the Everett Fire Department responded to two separate incidents involving young children falling from third-story windows in their homes.

Both children sustained significant injuries and required transport to Harborview Medical Center.

Since the beginning of this year, Snohomish County fire agencies have responded to six known incidents where children fell from windows, three of which happened in the city of Everett.

These incidents highlight the critical importance of ensuring window safety for toddlers in residential settings.

The most recent incident occurred on Wednesday evening, June 26, just after 7:30 p.m., when firefighters were dispatched to a home in south Everett for a 3-year-old boy who had fallen from a third-story window.

Engine 7 and Medic 5 found the child had sustained traumatic injuries, including a head injury.

The child was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett and later transferred to Harborview Medical Center.

According to the Everett Fire Department, the window had been opened by an older sibling, and the young boy fell out after leaning on the screen.

The child remains hospitalized.

The other incident took place on Wednesday, June 19, around 4:00 p.m., when firefighters responded to a report of a 4-year-old girl falling from a third-story window at a south Everett residence.

The child sustained significant injuries and was transported directly to Harborview Medical Center by South County Fire.

The child was released to return home at the beginning of this week. In this instance, the young girl fell out of the window when the screen gave way.

