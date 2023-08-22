Two injured in fire after multiple-car collision in Bothell

Two people were injured after three cars collided and caused a fire in Bothell, according to the Bothell Fire Department.

Just before noon Tuesday, officers with the Bothell Police Department and Bothell firefighters responded to the collision on 228th Street Southeast.

One car caught fire, which was put out by Engine 145.

Two people were injured and taken to Evergreen Hospital with minor injuries.

Officers closed 228th Street Southeast between 31st Avenue and 35th Avenue, advising drivers to avoid the area.

Cleanup underway at 228th St SE. https://t.co/xo4H8LdgbG — Bothell Fire Department (@BothellFire) August 22, 2023





