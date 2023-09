Two people were killed Friday afternoon in a crash on eastbound SR 16 through Tacoma near the toll plaza.

As of 4:40 p.m., the toll plaza was temporarily closed as Washington State Patrol conducts its investigation. Traffic is instead being routed through the eastbound SR 16 mainline.

In the meantime, drivers who don’t have a Good to Go pass will be billed through the mail.

WSP says no toll booth workers were hurt in the collision.





