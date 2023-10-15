Two dead after Wrong-way I-5 crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A wrong-way crash on I-5 in Clark County, north of Vancouver, killed two drivers.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash happened on Sunday around 1:45 a.m.

The WSP said a car was traveling the wrong way, going southbound in the northbound lanes of I-5 near milepost 8.

Another car was northbound on I-5 just north of milepost 8. The car going the wrong way hit the other car head-on.

Both cars came to a stop fully blocking the northbound lanes.

The WSP said the person accused of driving the wrong way was a 63-year-old man from Portland. The person hit was a 37-year-old man from Woodland.

Both drivers died at the scene.

The WSP hasn’t said if drugs or alcohol were involved.









