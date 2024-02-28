Two critically injured after Parkland fistfight ends in gunfire

Two men in their 20s are in critical condition after a Monday night fistfight at Sprinker Recreation Center in Parkland ended with shots being fired. Two suspects have been taken into custody.

It happened right around closing time, just before 9:30 p.m., in the parking lot of the recreation center which is located on C Street South near 149th Street South.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office tells KIRO 7 that there was an ongoing beef between the alleged 19-year-old shooter and one of the victims, a 25-year-old man. Apparently, the two had been arguing over a woman they had both worked with. When the suspect and the woman got together, they allegedly began harassing the other man at his new job.

Finally, enough was enough and the men agreed to settle things in the parking lot. Neither man came alone.

After some wild swings, the suspect was gassed and wanted to tag in his friend to finish the fight. The other man said no as he didn’t even know this other guy.

After that, the suspect took his buddy’s Glock 9mm handgun and fired over 30 rounds hitting not only his opponent but also a 22-year-old bystander who came with the other victim.

Both men were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and at last check remain in critical condition at an area hospital.

On Tuesday undercover deputies found the suspect’s vehicle and arrested him during a felony stop. The 19-year-old was booked into the Pierce County Jail for two counts of Assault in the 1st Degree.

In the car with him at the time was another 19-year-old man. The same man that lent his gun out the previous night. He still had the gun on him, and it turned out the gun was stolen.

The gun was also loaded with an extended 30 round magazine. The passenger was booked for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

