Two brothers arrested for running drug operation out of Seattle auto body shop

Two brothers, ages 42 and 48, have been arrested for selling drugs out of a custom auto body garage in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District on Wednesday, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) announced.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., SPD narcotics detectives completed the investigation into the two brothers who were selling drugs in the 700 block of S. Jackson Street.

During surveillance, detectives witnessed multiple drug users enter the auto body shop to purchase narcotics. Many customers would visit the garage daily to buy methamphetamine.

Community Response Group officers served a search warrant and arrested both suspects.

“At the conclusion of the search, officers and detectives located a significant amount of suspected narcotics, multiple firearms, and a large amount of ammunition,” according to the police report.

SPD seized 151.7 grams of cocaine, 7.4 grams of methamphetamine, $6,922, multiple handguns, ammunition, and two digital weigh scales with narcotics residue.

The General Investigations Unit (GIU) responded to identify if any electric bicycles inside the garage were stolen or connected to ongoing investigations. The GIU recovered one stolen bike.

The two suspects were booked into the King County Jail on narcotics charges that violated the Uniformed Controlled Substances Act. SPD noted detectives will also refer criminal charges for the 48-year-old owner of the business for unlawful use of a building for drug purposes.

Two other individuals inside the business were detained by the SPD during its investigation. Both individuals were interviewed by detectives and later released.

“The arrest of these two brothers will give some relief to the residents and legitimate businesses in the International District,” said Lieutenant Jim Kelly, of the SPD Narcotics Unit.

