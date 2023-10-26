Two 15-year-olds charged with snatching purse in West Seattle, buying PlayStation 5

Two 15-year-olds have been charged with snatching a purse from a woman in West Seattle and then using her stolen credit card to buy a PlayStation 5, according to court documents.

KIRO 7 does not name children who have been charged in juvenile court.

According to court documents, at about 2:35 p.m. on Oct. 20, a woman was walking in her neighborhood in the 4500 block of Southwest Stevens Street, when a blue-colored sedan pulled up behind her.

A person, who we refer to as Teen #1, ran up behind the woman and pushed her to the ground. Teen #1 violently pulled the purse from her, then returned to the car and left the area.

The woman later told police her cell phone was inside the purse, which police were able to track to a Game Stop store in Westwood Village.

Officers arrived at Westwood Village and saw Teen #1 walking out of the Game Stop with Teen #2, who was carrying a new Sony PlayStation 5.

When the teens spotted the police, they ran off in separate directions. Teen #1 went inside a nearby Target store, where police found and arrested him.

Teen #2 dropped the Playstation 5 and started running through the parking lot. Officers chased him, ordering him to stop and lay on the ground.

As officers approached Teen #2, he told officers, “It’s in my pocket,” referring to a loaded Sig Sauer P365 XL 9mm pistol. The pistol was later discovered to be stolen.

The woman later identified Teen #1 as the boy who stole her purse.

Officers checked the Game Stop for security footage and obtained video of Teen #1 and Teen #2 using the woman’s credit card to buy the PlayStation 5.

A third person, who was driving the blue-colored sedan, was not located.





