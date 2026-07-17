Tumwater apartment fire contained by firefighters before spreading further

TUMWATER, Wash. — Firefighters were able to contain the flames and prevent additional damage after an apartment caught fire in Tumwater late last night.

Tumwater Fire units responded to an apartment fire at the Montair at Somerset Hill complex just before midnight Thursday.

The fire reportedly started in a first-floor unit and started to move to the second floor, but was successfully contained by firefighters.

By 11:45 p.m., the fire was out, but crews continued overhaul through the night.

All occupants have been accounted for, officials confirmed.

The Tumwater Fire Department thanked Olympia Fire, McLane/Black Lake, Lacey Fire, and East Olympia for their assistance.

©2026 Cox Media Group