Tukwila police arrest man accused of violent, unprovoked attack

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila Police have arrested a 43-year-old Seattle man in connection with a violent, unprovoked assault on a 70-year-old man at a local business Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched after receiving a report of an assault, according to police.

When they arrived, they found a 70-year-old man suffering from head and facial injuries. Investigators said the man had been struck from behind without warning, causing him to fall forward and land on his face, resulting in substantial injuries.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle. Detectives from the department’s Special Emphasis Unit (SEU) were able to quickly identify and track the suspect to a rental car facility in SeaTac. He was taken into custody without incident, and a knife was recovered during the arrest.

The 43-year-old suspect was booked into the King County Jail on assault charges.

No further details about the suspect or victim have been released at this time.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

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