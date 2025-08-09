Tukwila PD see lewd conduct happening while arresting separate assault suspect

TUKWILA, Wash. — Earlier this week, Tukwila police responded to a call for a person who had been assaulted by a stranger.

Officers found the suspect a short time later at a gas station on Tukwila International Boulevard.

While officers were detaining the assault suspect, they saw a coffee stand employee at the same location engaged in “lewd conduct” with a customer.

The customer ran off and the coffee stand employee was given a citation for lewd conduct.

The suspect from the assault was taken into custody and was “found to have been previously trespassed from the location where he was detained.”

He was booked into jail for the assault and trespassing.

