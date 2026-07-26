Tukwila PD: Felony warrant suspect arrested after stealing car at knifepoint

TUKWILA, Wash. — A man with a felony warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service was arrested in Tukwila last night after stealing another man’s car at knifepoint.

According to the Tukwila Police Department, officers responded to a report of a robbery along Interurban Ave S. The victim told police that a man had pulled out a knife and stolen his car keys.

As officers were arriving at the scene, one of the officers spotted the victim’s car leaving the parking lot.

The officer attempted to stop the car, which sped off down Interurban Ave S.

Tukwila PD reports that due to the nature of the crime, a pursuit was authorized. The officer who spotted the car performed a PIT maneuver and disabled the stolen car.

Police say the driver refused to follow commands and began reaching around for something inside the car, prompting officers to deploy a K9, who “engaged the suspect.”

The suspect was ultimately taken into custody, police confirmed.

“After being identified, it was determined that the suspect had an active felony weapons violation warrant issued by the U.S. Marshals,” wrote Tukwila PD. “He was booked into jail, and the vehicle was impounded pending a search warrant for evidence.”

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