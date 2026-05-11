Tuesday at 6:00 a.m.: Experts weigh in on how to reduce your cancer risk

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. and around the world, according to the CDC and the WHO.

And every day, people are bombarded with ads for supplements, drugs, costly screenings, and other ways of preventing the disease.

What are some affordable, easy steps you can take to catch cancer early?

“Is it worth getting these screenings?” reporter Linzi Sheldon asked Dr. Ulrike Peters.

“I’m not going to risk the chances of anything coming back,” cancer survivor Stacy Peterson said.

On KIRO 7 News in the Morning on Tuesday at 6 a.m., KIRO 7 is talking to cancer experts at Fred Hutch Cancer Center and a cancer survivor to find out what you can do.

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